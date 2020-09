India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19...

Virgin Australia to cull a third of its Boeing 737 fleet under new ownership Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it is returning a third of its fleet of Boeing Co 7...

China says U.S. trying to incite instability with proposed orders to block Xinjiang imports China's foreign ministry, when asked about reports that the United States may ban some imports from...

Italian banks’ lending to businesses, domestic bond holdings up in July Italian banks increased both their lending to firms and their domestic government bond holdings in ...

Bank of England says market infrastructure passed “COVID test” Platforms used by markets to complete stock and bond trades stood up well to bouts of extreme marke...

Italy’s Mediaset swings to loss in first half as virus hits advertising revenue Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset swung to a loss in the first half of the year as revenu...

Samsung, LG Display to stop supplying panels to Huawei due to U.S. restrictions Samsung Electronics' display unit and LG Display Co Ltd are expected to stop supplying panels for p...

EU finances transfer of 400 unaccompanied minors after fire in Greek refugee camp The EU has agreed to finance the transfer of 400 unaccompanied minors after a fire in Greece's refu...

Israel sees trade with UAE at $4 billion a year Annual trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is expected to reach $4 billion, an Israel...

Bank of England tells insurers to step up climate change preparations How much capital insurers and other financial firms must hold could be directly linked to their rea...

Photo Story: Getting the message across in Hungary Protective face masks worn by the four allegoric statues emblematic of technical sciences at the ma...

Malta: Trade deficit cut by two-fifths in July Malta reported a trade deficit of €231 million in July 2020, narrowing the gap by 43 percent compar...

Australia says not worried about AstraZeneca’s suspension of COVID vaccine trials AstraZeneca Plc's suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's unexplained illne...

UK firms, worried about pandemic and Brexit, hire temp workers British firms hired temporary staff in August at the fastest pace since the end of 2018 as they tri...

Photo Story: Selfie Masks against the coronavirus in Tel Aviv 'Selfie masks' - custom made protective face masks printed from face photos - with a slogan (in Heb...

India coronavirus infections surge to 4.3 million India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 4.3 mil...

Trump to host Israel-United Arab Emirates deal-signing ceremony on September 15 U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Sept. 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East ...

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise Boeing Co secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, but the U.S. planemaker added more cancellations...

Ryanair cuts annual passenger target, to close some bases and cut capacity at others Ryanair has cut its annual passenger target to 50 million passengers from a forecast of 60 million ...