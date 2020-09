Reading Time: < 1 minute

In over six months since Covid-19 has surfaced in Malta, the past 24 hours have witnessed a record 78 new cases of the coronavirus in Malta from a total of 2,407 swab test.

This pushes up to 2,352 the total number of coronavirus cases in Malta since the first case in March. Of these, 465 are still active.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:55

