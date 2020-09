Reading Time: < 1 minute

A patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered, has once again been found to be infected with the virus, Times of Malta is informed.

Sources have confirmed the patient, believed to be a healthcare worker, had been declared as recovered after first testing positive for the virus.

It is understood health authorities have already sent samples taken from the patient for testing abroad.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:45

