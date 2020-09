Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta needs “concrete action” by the EU on migration, Prime Minister Robert Abela said as he accompanied European Council President Charles Michel on an army helicopter that took them on a flight over the Maltese islands.

Michel arrived in Malta yesterday evening for a short visit. Today the Council president visited the site of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Source: MaltaToday

