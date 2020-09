Reading Time: < 1 minute

An 83-year-old man has become the second Covid-19 related death of the day and Malta’s 23rd victim of the virus.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the man tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 September when he was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital.

The man continued to receive treatment at Mater Dei, where he passed away earlier today.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:25

