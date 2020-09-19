Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Security guard who shot escaping detainee granted bail as migrants remanded in custody after riots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

27 migrants have been remanded in custody and a security guard released on bail after shooting an escaping migrant following riots that took place at the Safi detention centre on Friday.

Security guard Darren Bonello, 30 from St. Paul’s Bay was charged with the attempted murder of Abdulrahman Abdullah Hamza and slightly injuring the man, whom he shot with a licenced shotgun. Bonello was further accused of breaching conditions of his arms licence and carrying the weapon in public without permission.

Bonello pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested bail.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:45

