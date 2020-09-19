Malta: Security guard who shot escaping detainee granted bail as migrants remanded in custody after riots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

27 migrants have been remanded in custody and a security guard released on bail after shooting an escaping migrant following riots that took place at the Safi detention centre on Friday.

Security guard Darren Bonello, 30 from St. Paul’s Bay was charged with the attempted murder of Abdulrahman Abdullah Hamza and slightly injuring the man, whom he shot with a licenced shotgun. Bonello was further accused of breaching conditions of his arms licence and carrying the weapon in public without permission.

Bonello pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested bail.

