A police sergeant called a female friend the same night he allegedly raped a woman who had phoned to report a burglary at her home, a court was told.

Glenn Carabott, 40, was back in court on Thursday as compilation proceedings resumed against him for alleged non-consensual sex with the victim, filming the encounter and committing a crime he was duty-bound to prevent.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745