Malta signs nuclear arms prohibition treaty

A few days after the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (6th and 9th August of 1945), Malta joined other member states of the United Nations to sign a treaty which has the ambition of a world which is free from nuclear weapons. Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo conferred full powers to the Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on behalf of the government of Malta. The ceremony was held on the 24th of August, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Following this signature, Malta became the eighty-fourth UN member state to sign the treaty, which has become better known as the Nuclear Ban Treaty.

The text of the treaty was adopted on 7th of July 2017, with Malta having voted in favour of the draft treaty on that occasion. The signature of this important treaty continues to underscore Malta’s unwavering commitment towards nuclear non-proliferation, and highlights its commitment towards achieving prosperity through peace. Malta believes that the continued efforts of the international community on non-proliferation and disarmament affairs should be aimed at achieving a world free from nuclear weapons.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons prohibits, among others, the production, stockpiling, transfer, stationing and threat of use of nuclear weapons. The TPNW prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory and the provision of assistance to any state in the conduct of prohibited activities.

Whilst other treaties exist banning a whole myriad of dangerous weapons, this particular treaty is the first of its kind by calling for a prohibition of nuclear weapons.

The signature comes at a juncture where the world is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) this year. For Malta, the NPT and its three pillars of nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, remain the cornerstone of the multilateral nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Meanwhile, Malta shall today, through its Permanent Representative in New York, be chairing an event organised by the United Nations to commemorate the International Day Against Nuclear Testing.

Malta trusts that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons can soon enter into force following the fiftieth ratification by UN member states.

