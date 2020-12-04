Malta to receive Covid-19 vaccine during first week of January

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta is expected to start rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of 2021 after Europe’s medicines regulator imposed a December 29 deadline to grant its approval.

Health Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta thousands of vaccines will be making their way to Malta the day after the Pfizer/Biontech vaccination is given the green light by the European Medicines Agency.

Quoted in Politico during an EU health ministers meeting, Fearne praised the EU’s efforts to jointly procure a coronavirus vaccine, but said it might be helpful for the EMA to “explain to us, and more

importantly to the wider European general public”, the reason for the lag in its decision after the UK decided to start disseminating it at once.

Contacted yesterday, Fearne said the EMA was carrying out very detailed stud- ies of the vaccine, with trials showing it offers up to 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 illness.

