Videos which were making rounds on social media over the weekend, show various individuals flouting the coronavirus regulations currently still in place.

Despite gatherings in public are limited to six individuals per group and wearing of face masks in public is still obligatory, videos from Paceville and Ħaż-Żebbuġ over the weekend show that many have chosen to not abide by these regulations.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745