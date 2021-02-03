Malta: Waste-management plan: good but not enough – ENGOs

Friends of the Earth Malta and Moviment Graffitti said that though government’s proposed long-term waste management plan is ambitious in nature, the main concern is that this plan may not suffice.
In joint recommendations the ENGOs insisted on the importance of waste reduction as the main measure to manage Malta’s waste. They demanded that this new Waste Management Plan puts its emphasis on reducing waste generation. Friends of the Earth Malta and Moviment Graffitti acknowledged that a number of proposed measures go in the right direction to improve Malta’s Waste Management and make it more sustainable.
Source Newsbook
Updated 1758