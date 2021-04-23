Malta welcomes Council approval for Digital Green Certificate

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta has welcomed the Council approval for a Digital Green Certificate, Government said in a statement.

The matter was approved in a meeting of the European Union General Affairs Council held virtually, with EU minsters discussing how the European Union will move forward with the Digital Green Certificate after this was approved by the European Council. The proposal for a regulation on this certificate provides for a legal framework in the European Union with a view to creating a single system to facilitate the free movement of persons between Member States.

Following the European Council’s approval, negotiations between the Council and the European Parliament are expected to begin shortly.

Addressing the meeting, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi expressed the satisfaction of the Maltese Government for the approval of a Digital Green Certificate by the European Council and defined this as an action important role in efforts against the effect of Covid-19. He called for certain elements of flexibility in the position taken by the Council to be maintained leave room for amendments if there are currently unknown scientific developments.

Furthermore, certain elements related to the competences and prerogatives of the Member States should also be maintained due to the fact that the spread of the virus is not the same in the Member States, he added.

The General Affairs Council also discussed the work being done by the three European Union institutions on the Conference on the Future of Europe. The conference is being considered as wide and inclusive exercise, aimed at citizens of the European Union from all walks of life

convey their views on the future of Europe so that policy makers can be guided. Parliamentary Secretary Zrinzo Azzopardi said that Malta is preparing for this conference and will work hard to put Maltese citizens at the heart of this discussion exercise focused on citizens realities, needs, and aspirations.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is expected to start on 9 May.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...