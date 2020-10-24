Malta welcomes Libya ceasefire agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta welcomes wholeheartedly the ceasefire agreement that was reached between the Libyan parties during the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva and commends the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, to this effect.

The agreement reached on the permanent ceasefire combined with the Libyan parties’ commitment is an important step to build confidence to achieve peace and stability in Libya.

The implementation and enforcement process is imperative to ensure this ceasefire’s success and, in this regard, we highlight the need for all Libyans and the international community to support the ceasefire agreement.

In this spirit, Malta looks forward to the convening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and reiterates the importance of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process in ensuring a successful political transition.

