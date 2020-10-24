Malta welcomes Libya ceasefire agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Malta welcomes wholeheartedly the ceasefire agreement that was reached between the Libyan parties during the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva and commends the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, to this effect.
The agreement reached on the permanent ceasefire combined with the Libyan parties’ commitment is an important step to build confidence to achieve peace and stability in Libya.
The implementation and enforcement process is imperative to ensure this ceasefire’s success and, in this regard, we highlight the need for all Libyans and the international community to support the ceasefire agreement.
In this spirit, Malta looks forward to the convening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and reiterates the importance of a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process in ensuring a successful political transition.
24th October 2020
North Korea has warned its citizens to stay indoors, saying seasonal yellow dust blowing in from China might carry the new coronavirus into the country.
"As the new coronavirus infections continue to spread around the world, the need to deal with the yellow dust and take thorough measures has become more critical," North Korea's official party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Thursday.
The c...
24th October 2020
Gangs armed with knives and sticks blocked major roads in Lagos on Friday, with many on the streets angered by a speech in which the president called for calm but failed to condemn the killing of protesters demanding an end to police brutality.
The unrest is the worst street violence since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999 and the most serious political crisis confronting President Muh...
24th October 2020
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike finally inaugurated on Saturday the Aquatics Centre for next year’s rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open.
The Aquatics Centre was due to officially open on March 22 but that event was cancelled over coronavirus fears. Two days later the entire Tokyo Games was postponed until 2021.
Organisers hope to welcome the world’s top swimmers and...
24th October 2020
Bolivian former President Evo Morales has left Argentina on a flight traveling to Venezuela, Argentine state news agency Telam reported on Friday, which would come in the wake of his socialist party's election win in Bolivia.
Telam said that Morales, who has been living in Argentina since resigning amid protests in November last year, departed on an official Venezuelan government plane on Frid...
24th October 2020
The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally.
The spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the presidential election on Nov. 3 and is hitting battleground states such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. On T...
24th October 2020
Brazilian footballer Pele turned 80 on Friday. A number of footballers, past and present, and many Brazilians expressed their wished to the Brazilian star. Amongst these, Diego Armando Maradona, who for many years, gave life to the off-the-pitch dual on who is the best footballer ever.
In his greeting, Maradona, hailed Pele as the 'KING'. Perhaps making a closure to the eternal debate. Who kn...
24th October 2020
Update 0920 A 77 year old man is the latest victim of Coronavirus in Malta. This was announced by the health Ministry in a statement on Saturday. The man died in a residence for the elderly during the night.
This brings the death toll to 50.
Maltese optimistic on economic recovery - Eurobarometer
A slight majority (52%) of the Maltese has expressed hope that believe that the economic ...
24th October 2020
Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling good, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Saturday.
"The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," Spychalski said on Twitter.
Duda's infection come...
24th October 2020
24th October 2020
Some of the Phantom's finest actors and musicians across the UK have come together and recorded a medley of the known musical.
In July, it was announced that the show that has been running in the West End since 1986, was to exit the stage, due to the ongoing restrictions on theatres.
Phantom of the Opera, London's second-longest-running musical, has been forced to close permanently on the ...
