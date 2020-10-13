Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta looks into the current situation of the Maltese financial services sector, noting that even if the coming Moneyval verdict on Malta’s performance in the fight against financial crime may not be as damning as some fear, the industry faces a major challenge to restore Malta’s reputation in international financial circles If grey-listing is avoided, Malta will have its work cut out to convince international regulators that the coutnry does not only enact good laws to prevent financial crime but also actually implement these laws with a steely determination.

The Independent calls the MUMN’s decision to call industrial action in response to its calls for extra leave in lieu of public holidays falling on weekends and meal allowances during the pandemic as irresponsible. While praising nurses for the role during the pandemic, the Editor argues that the nursing union should not have been playing around on this issue. It has a right to issue directives yes, but perhaps it would have been more prudent to do so in other areas.

L-Orizzont appeals for the public to respect the basic instructions which are dished out by the authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but argues that a lockdown would not be in the country’s interest. The Editor quotes WHO studies that tools should be specific and localised, such as contact tracing, wide-scale testing, social distancing and mask-wearing.

In-Nazzjon tackles the financial challenges being faced by the PN and recommends that while certain commercial avenues should be consider to place the party on a stronger footing, it insists that it should never seek to emulate the Labour Party which entered into shady deals with specific businesses while make its own properties which belonged to the public.

