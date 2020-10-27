Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the challenges faced by English language schools in Malta, saying that they should use the lull in business caused by COVID to revise their business model, because taxpayers’ support cannot be guaranteed forever. The move to digitalisation in most services, including education, is irreversible. COVID has just accelerated the development of this trend.

The Independent argues against backbench MPs holding official posts in the government, arguing that if one is receiving pay from the government, then that person is less likely to scrutinise or rock the boat. It results in a conflict of interest due to dual roles. MPs employed by ministries would be dependent on the government salaries.

In-Nazzjon looks into the reply to the budget given by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech yesterday in Parliament, in which he exposed the Government’s lack of an economic vision for Malta’s growth post-pandemic and putting forward the PN’s proposals on the matter.

L-Orizzont seeks answers on the publication of an act meant to protect vulnerable persons, recalling that despite the better quality of life experienced in Malta, there is a cohort of the population which is living in difficult conditions because of disability, mental issues, age or because of abuse suffered throughout their life.

