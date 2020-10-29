Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta today takes a look at the farming sector, and the challenges the currently face. The Editorial argues that in this day and age, do-it-yourself efforts by individual farmers and food-producing entities are unlikely to succeed. A strategy that promotes the pooling of resources to promote local farm products, combined with government support for more investment in the industry, is the best way forward to empower farmers.

The Independent looks the appointment of Mario Grech as a Cardinal, adding that he is also secretary general of the Synod of Bishops. This will give Grech a strong voice within the corridors of the Vatican. During his time as bishop, the Editor recalls, Grech may have not pleased one and all with what he said, but expresses hope that at his wisdom and experience will enable him to contribute to a Church that is more understanding and more open to people’s needs.

The Business Today looks at the situation in Libya saying that the glimmer of hope that Libyan leaders lit last week must not be allowed to be snuffed out by rogue forces that may stand to lose legitimacy and power in a unified and stable country. It also calls for Malta to continue to play a mediating role in its neighbouring country.

L-Orizzont speaks about the significant investment in schools, exceeding 26 million euro, to ensure the safe return of kids to their benches. It also says that reports indicate that teachers, parents and schoolchildren are cooperating in ensuring that education can go on in a safe manner.

