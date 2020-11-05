Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta focuses and the current economic and health situation, agreeing with the PM when ruling out an early election.

The government needs to be more open and transparent about the information it gives to all the stakeholders that are affected by the crisis. The political authority to take final decisions will always rest with the government but workers, medical experts, business leaders and opposition politicians have a right to be informed and consulted.

The Independent looks at the failure of third parties to make any inroads in Maltese politics, noting how the recent AD-PD merger went largely unnoticed. The Editor maintains that third parties have been the voice of reason in many instances. Free of any links that could lead to biased views, they have often expressed what the common man in the street was saying. Their presence in national politics is needed as oftentimes it represents the view of many who are not blinded by partisan interests.

The Business Today focuses on the Malta Stock Exchange, noting that with just 25 listed companies, it is not an attractive option

for investors seeking a shareholding in Maltese companies. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of diversity in the offerings. Nine companies are involved in real estate development and retail malls. The lack of diversity in the sectors available for share investment and the dearth of alternatives within the same sectors, contribute to a general lack of trading.

In-Nazzjon says that health should be prioritised, taking the Prime Minister to task for his celebratory comments related to Covid-19. The Editorial also shows disappointment at how health authorities seem to brush away Covid-related deaths by indicating underlying conditions, when in some cases this was denied by relatives of the victims themselves.

The Business Weekly also looks at the current health-economy trade-off and expresses concern that another dilemma is fast building up in many countries: that between apathy and revolt. The Editor argues that there is another pandemic that needs to be quickly addressed in our country – greed.

