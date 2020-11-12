Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta joins the chorus of disapproval at the launch of Christmas events in Valletta. The Editor argues that luring people into Valletta with the promise of free parking and street entertainment will only make controlling our local epidemic that much harder and more complicated. It also sends confusing signals to an already confused public, especially coming a few days after Chris Fearne, the Minister for Health, warned the country to resign itself to a different kind of Christmas this year.

The Independent takes MP Jason Azzopardi to task for suggesting that the story regarding his acceptance of a gift by Tumas Group related to a hotel stay in Israel was fake. The Editor says that Azzopardi, after having admitted a mistake and apologised for it, should wait for the outcome of the PN’s ethics probe before doing what he claims the government is doing, and try to divert attention away from his own actions.

Business Today argues that Malta should not just wait for the vaccine to return for normality in terms of the economy. Rather, there is a a need to be more innovative in the way we generate economic growth. That mission starts at home, by fostering a new entrepreneurial culture that kickstarts an export market of ideas, services, and innovative goods. Only then can we avoid the pitfalls of such cataclysmic game-changers.

The Malta Business Weekly strikes a similar chord, suggesting that it is time to future-proof business, particularly by looking at further digitalisation. It also welcomes effort by Malta Chamber which will be supporting enterprises through a business re-generation scheme.

L-Orizzont sheds light on a number of persons that most often are forgotten in every day discourse: those persons who do recover from Covid-19, but continue to experience symptoms in the weeks and months that follow. Such symptoms include tiredness and body marks. The Editor says that health authorities should ensure that such persons are given the necessary support.

