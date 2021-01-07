Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that drastic action needs to be taken regarding the situation in Paceville, as the situation currently resembles that of the Wild West. Though the COVID-19 containment measures may have slowed down the pace of activity, worrying reports persist

The Independent recalls that almost a year has passed but Miriam Pace’s family, like many others who have also witnessed construction-related tragedy, are still waiting for answers. The necessary resources must be made available because the victims of these tragedies should be the topmost priority.

L-Orizzont lauds the launch of a reform process relating to the pension sector, reminding its readers that such reform will not bring about an increase in social security contributions or a raise in the retirement age.

In-Nazzjon expresses disappointment that teleworking is not being encouraged particularly in the public sector.

Business Today argues that achieving herd immunity, the earliest possible through a concerted vaccination effort has to be a priority so that the weight of the pandemic can be lifted.

The Business Weekly reflects on the first week after the completion of Brexit, saying that it is not yet clear what the economic impact will be, and saying that one has take the situation on a day to day basis. The Editor lauds the British High Commission in Malta for communicating effectively.

