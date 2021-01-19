Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the issue of whether censorship should apply when world leaders, such as Donald Trump, use social media not only to spread fake news but also to invite rebellion and sedition against the state.

The Independent appeals to health authorities to solve the issue of queues being faced by elderly people who present themselves for vaccination against Covid-19. Having the elderly queue for the Covid-19 vaccine is not only unacceptable, but also dangerous, the Editor argues.

L-Orizzont focuses on the needs and rights of children, particularly that of a healthy life, entertainment and security, especially in the light of the increasing family troubles being experienced in Malta.

In-Nazzjon looks at the PN line-up for the next general election, saying that the team presents a balanced mix of experience and young, new faces.

