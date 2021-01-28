Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that conditions at Mount Carmel are shameful and should not be tolerated in a society that professes to be civilised. The stories that keep emerging, the condemnation from experts in the field and the genuine pleas of patients for better conditions demonstrate gross neglect by the authorities over the years.

The Independent notes that despite some improvement in recent years, the situation in Malta’s law courts is still dismal, and insists that justice delayed is justice denied.

Business Today makes the point that the next few months will prove to be crucial and honest dialogue between the different stakeholders is essential to map out a direction that will serve the country well for the next few years.

L-Orizzont takes inspiration from the remembrance of the Holocaust saying that although 70 years have passed from this terrible events there are still those who profess racist and anti-semitic remarks, meaning that one day or another, a similar episode might happen again.

In-Nazzjon discusses Malta’s construction sector saying that authorities have not yet learnt any lessons from tragedies that shook families in recent years.

