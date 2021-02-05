Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Times of Malta says it should not take an inordinately long time for court cases to be concluded.
The Independent says that by insisting on taking the Carnival holidays, they missed a golden opportunity to show that teachers do not only care about their holidays
L-Orizzont says that strikes by French workers are an example to workers everywhere
In-Nazzjon says that Malta has not improved in corruption indexes during Robert Abela’s tenure.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related