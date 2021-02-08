Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta recommends the setting up of a bipartisan task force, which would include representatives of both landlords’ and tenants’ interests, to propose legal solutions to the property rights for those whose property was rented out before 1995 for miserly rents.

The Independent says that Selmun Palace and Fort Campbell should be restored.

L-Orizzont says that the right to protest is being threatened across Europe.

In-Nazzjon says that there should not be stigma against those who suffer from epilepsy.

