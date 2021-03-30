Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta demands answers by the Prime Ministers following recent graft revelations, insisting that the people of this country have a right to know. The Editor says that citizens are entitled to be told how the government is handling the fresh requests for presidential pardons that are being made. They have a right to know if Abela plans to probe Keith Schembri’s past dealings.

The Independent reflects on recent legal changes to the Animal Welfare Act that ensures that pet-owners who have abused their pets will not be able own animals or live with animals.

L-Orizzont says that in the fury to finish off building projects and save on expenses, we are often neglecting the aesthetic aspect and ruining the appearance of our village cores. The Editor says that when looking at some buildings, it is evident that persons designing and approving certain projects would have never set foot in that street.

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has shown to be incompetent for his role as can be seen from his indecisiveness in acting against Cabinet members accused wrongdoings, perhaps because his hands are tied for reasons which are not yet public.

