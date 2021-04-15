Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta reacts to the latest restructuring plan submitted by Air Malta which is seeking to convince the EU competition regulators that it has a viable future if only it is granted yet another big injection of taxpayers’ money. The Editor argues that it will be about how credible the new restructuring plan will be to stem financial losses, improve efficiency, engage in fair competition and enhance consumer benefits.

The Business Today also tackles this issue arguing that Brussels gives its nod to State aid, this will definitely come with strings attached. The airline will probably have to give up some routes, possibly cut the number of aircraft and reduce its employee base

The Independent looks at the promotion of large music festivals this Summer and argues there is a delicate balance between public health and reviving the economy, but there are also past mistakes to learn from. If we intend to promote safe tourism, Editor opines, the government should make it very clear that no festivals will be allowed this summer unless it is perfectly safe to do so.

Its sister newspaper, the Malta Business Weekly, reflects on the same theme, reflecting on the saga of last year’s (in)famous pool party and calling on authorities to watch and learn what is happening abroad.

L-Orizzont calls for more respect towards teachers, saying that even though the Maltese educational system might not be a perfect one, it is unjust that educators are personally attacked, verbally, online or even physically at times.

In-Nazzjon says that the family has been an unfortunate victim of the pandemic, with the new situation causing additional pressure on households, especially on those were one or two members of the family have been unable to work. This has also increased the incidence of mental issues, such as depression.

