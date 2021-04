Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that successive governments have sanctioned the pillaging of these islands

The Independent asks why health authorities banned sports competition despite Covid-19 numbers decreasing.

L-Orizzont says that neoliberalism has added to inequality and to environmental ruin

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela cannot continue defending those that came before him who wronged Malta.

