Maltese Editors Perspectives

The Times of Malta focuses on climate change, calling for more ambitious targets nothing that the current targets envisaged are nowhere close to what is required to take life on earth to a safer and healthier place.

The Independent says that from the sale of citizenship, to the hospitals’ concession, to the Electrogas deal and to the defence of the indefensible scandals that occurred, the past years has seen Malta’s reputation sink to the bottom.

L-Orizzont insists that despite progress registered so far, persons with a disability are still being discriminated in the labour market, and that access to a job should not be seen as a gift.

In-Nazzjon dissects the recently launched tourism proposals by the Nationalist Party, and argues that such ideas offer a blueprint to ensure that the sector regenerates itself and remains a mainstay of the Maltese economy.

