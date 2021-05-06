Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta reflects on the story of Ronnie Gauci, the retired soldier from Għargħur, saying that the PA acts in a two weights, one measure manner. The Editorial notes how in the same timeframe, the regulator has approved a five-star hotel in Saqqajja designed by Jesmond Mugliett and promoted by Lou Bondì, drawing the ire of residents and activists.

The Independent says that the job of the traditional journalist has become harder as a result of the waves of misinformation that is available on the social media and due to brick walls in our search for information.

Business Today argues that the PN had been putting forward some serious proposals and arguments; Bernard Grech himself appeared to have finally fully taken on the mantle of leader and it seemed like he had finally found his place and voice, even facing journalists every week. However, the recent Azzopardi-Delia spat will get people asking once again when the Party will get its act together.

In-Nazzjon chastises PM Robert Abela for adopting a money no problem approach with the country’s debt levels increasing at alarming levels.

The Business Weekly says that wearing masks at the beach is not practicable in the hot Summer months, an advise that was seemingly heeded later in the morning with Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing that this will no longer be mandatory from June 1st.

L-Orizzont steps up its fight against intolerance, particularly against foreigners among us. The Editor notes how social media has become a hotspot of verbal attacks which are going unpunished.