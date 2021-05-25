Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that a government proposal to fully decriminalise the substance for personal recreational use is, therefore, extremely sensitive, given its potential repercussions on individuals’ well-being. On the other hand, decades’ worth of evidence show that punishing people for drug use does little to reduce substance misuse rates.

The Independent follows up an interview with PN MP Claudio Grech who argued that political tribalism has set this country back, and it’s time to completely shake it off. The Editor says that in order for the idea of political partisanship to be shed, both main political parties would need to work together to do so.

L-Orizzont argues that the ceasefire in Gaza pushed by the US and other Western nation did not keep the needs of the Palestinian people in mind but rather to halt the solidarity movement that was being built towards the Palestinian communities.

Referring to recent scandals to hit Government, such as allegations concerning Ministers Carmelo Abela and Justyne Caruana, In-Nazzjon says that a responsible Prime Minister would never defend the indefensible.