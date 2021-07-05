Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that more foolproof systems need to be in place for governance to function effectively.

The Independent says that there was confusion surrounding the UK Vaccine certification. It says the way the authorities handled the situation left much to be desired.

L-Orizzont says that Italy’s decision for human corridors, which will see people travelling safely from Libya to Italy, is a step in the right direction.

In-Nazzjon says that our country has a bad international reputation because of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat