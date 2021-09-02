Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reflecting on the situation in Afghanistan, The Times of Malta argues that Western democracies need to establish some form of dialogue with the new rulers to pursue a comprehensive and enduring political solution underpinned with provisions for the protection and promotion of all human rights, particularly those of women and children.

The Independent rails against the way money has dominated the world of football, with top players being driven solely by monetary goals, noting how starts kiss a team’s badge only to move away when a better financial offer comes around.

L-Orizzont speaks about what it describes as a responsible management of the country’s finances that has ensured that no new taxes needed to be raised throughout the legislature.

In-Nazzjon says that sharing vaccines by richer nation is a way to express solidarity of the many for the few. The Editor appeals to the leaders of the country to push the EU to assist poorer nations in accessing the much-needed vaccine.

The Business Today argues that returning to a surplus must be the final aim of upcoming budgets and a plan is needed to achieve this in a sustainable way that does not shock the economy.

The Business Weekly reflects on a recent Eurobarometer survey which shows that Maltese citizens are among the least likely to cut back on meat, noting how the rearing of animals for consumption has a significant impact on climate change.