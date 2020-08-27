Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times’ joins the chorus of opinions on the axing of Xarabank from PBS. While criticising some elements of this programme, including the polarisation which certain themese have provoked, the Editor argues that over 23 years, it drew attention to the plight of refugees, the disabled, the vulnerable and broke taboos such as LGBT rights. The suspicion is that Xarabank was not removed for reasons of quality but rather for ‘political’ reasons. If that is the case, the decision is scandalous, it argues.

Business Today notes that Government’s direction so far appears to be for schools to reopen on 28 September. This is commendable, argues the Editor but to do so it has to ensure that strict hygiene and safety protocols are introduced and discipline must be emphasised.

The Independent makes a case for a review of bail conditions following the outcry about the Albanian citizen who was arrested in connection with the Sliema double murder. The Editor argues that many violent crimes are carried out by career criminals. The official term is they were ‘known’ to the police. Such were the three suspects in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, for example. The safety of our society should be the topmost priority, and people with a history of violent crime while still under investigation should not be given the opportunity to wreak more havoc.

L-Orizzont reflects this argument, isnisting that the interest of the perpetrators should be balanced with those of victims and society in general. It therefore joins calls by Magistrate Joe Mifsud for a reform in the way bail is granted.

In-Nazzjon speaks about a difficult summer, with the economy suffering the irresponsible decisions taken by the Prime Minister. The Editor argues that there seems to be no longer-term plan for the regeneration of the economy.

