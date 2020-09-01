Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a hard-hitting Editorial, the Times of Malta argues that the Electrogas deal was struck during a time when Malta was being subjected to the ambitions of a cabal of leaders whose primary motivation appears to have been the facilitation of corrupt, self-serving deals. The public investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is revealing the extent of abuse by the Muscat administration in the award of the Electrogas power station contract. The Editor argues that Prime Minister Robert Abela must show that he has what it takes to clean up the political scene from the toxic heritage left behind by his predecessor.

The Independent says that the PN leadership process is taking too long, recalling originally the Party planned to have a new leader in place before the Independence celebrations, a deadline which will not be met.

In-Nazzjon takes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna to task for failing to speak up against corrupt practices affecting key deals entered into by Labour, noting that while a restricted cohort of people started to spend lavishly, thousands are deprived in poverty.

L-Orizzont highlights Government’s effort to support the economy and families throughout the Covid-19 crisis, by support wages and a number of initiatives aimed at supporting the economy. The Editor says that Government is working silently to come up with another budget which supports the economy, businesses, families and factories and in particular low-income families.

