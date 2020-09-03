Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta puts its focus on the Maltese banking industry, noting that a combination of negative headwinds is beginning to worry regulators about the effects that the economic downturn will have on some banks. The Central Bank report on developments in the financial sector in 2019 highlighted some concerns that need to be addressed. It is becoming evident that the initial projections of the pandemic’s impact on the local economy, made by the government, rating agencies and European Commission, may have been too optimistic. The resurgence of COVID-19 is now a reality and consumer confidence is not recovering as fast as had been predicted when Malta was basking in its short-lived ‘victory’ over the virus.

Business Today looks to the upcoming budget, suggesting that it must have a short-term six-month relief package for companies that remain hard-hit by the pandemic. This relief package must include continuation of the wage support scheme, substantial relief from water and electricity bills and a reduction or elimination of government-induced costs such as licence payments. The Editor then argues that the plan must also provide short to medium term incentives to those businesses that want and can expand operations.

The Independent argues that Robert Arrigo’s offer to relinquish his role as PN Deputy Leader to Bernard Grech is well-intentioned but it’s also pointless and came too late in the game. Arrigo said during a TV interview that he believes the PN’s leadership election is harming the party. So he has come up with the proposal to give his role to Grech, meaning that the latter would drop out of the election. In turn, Adrian Delia would remain party leader.

In-Nazzjon chastises Government for declaring victory on the virus too early in the pandemic, ignoring the health advice being provided by health professionals. The fact that Government was too quick to re-open and allow certain activities to take place has brought a resurgence in the number of cases in Malta, creating a situation which is worrying the elderly and parents who until now, are not sure whether their children will be at school every day.

L-Orizzont talks about the importance of re-opening schools with the appropriate contingency and safety measures, insisting that UNESCO has stressed the importance of having students behind benches rather than screens.

