Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta argues that a strong push to combat the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Malta is needed, more so now that schools will be re-opening in two weeks time. The Editor argues that the current challenges can be surmounted only if all pull at the same rope, in a collective effort coordinated by a government that openly acknowledges the difficulties that lie ahead and sends out clear, consistent and effective messages to the public on the part it must play to prevent further spread. If the government fails to do this, then the price already being paid will only get higher.

Business Today reminds its readers that Malta faces the crucial Moneyval test next month and failing it will cause problems on the international stage. But this is not just about passing a test but about the need to have an ongoing commitment to fight financial crime, says the Editor. While acknowledging some progress in this regard, the Editor calls for people involved in high-level corruption and money laundering to be brought to justice. It is only then that Malta’s reputation of a country where impunity reigns can start to change.

The Independent takes Labour to task, finding it ironic that it expected the PN to publish its due diligence reports on both leadership candidates considering that over the past years a Labour-led administration has consistently flouted transparency requirements, including the refusal to publish important inquiry reports and contracts that are even more important to the Maltese public.

L-Orizzont says that religious intolerance should be fought, and Malta should welcome and embrace diversity as it will ultimately benefit society. The Editor expresses displeasure at racial slurs made on social media, particularly with an emphasis on people with different beliefs, and says that hate should have no place among us.

In-Nazzjon tackles the aspect of illegal migration arguing that a series of bad decisions have escalated the problem. The Editor notes that while Government blames refugees escapting Africa by boat, it was proactively inviting over thousands of other migrants to work in Malta through other means.

