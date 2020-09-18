Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says delays in court cases to be concluded undermine the rule of law. It cites repeated failures of justice to be done in a reasonable time. This does not only breach human rights, but an also sometimes irreparably damage people’s emotional and mental well-being too.

The Independent says that the Coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the Nationalist party. The party cancelled Independence day celebrations because of Coronavirus restrictions. However, it would have been awkward to hold any celebrations in the middle of a leadership campaign, it says.

In-Nazzjon says the government has shown it is not competent in managing education. It says the government has no plan in managing schools during this pandemic. Our children cannot afford to miss out on school because of the Education Minister’s incompetence, it says.

L-Orizzont looks at the rise in Covid-19 cases and says that some people are no longer taking restrictions seriously. These people are not always following authorities’ advice. However, it dismisses calls for a lockdown, saying this would damage businesses and workers.

