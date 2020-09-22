Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta looks into the benefits of community policing, arguing that while police officers cannot be everywhere, the community is everywhere. And there lies the success of community policing, provided, of course, it is well organised and that the various components work together. Community policing effectively means the police become part of a neighbourhood, get a better sense of residents’ needs and help the community better trust officers. That is no mean feat and, therefore, thought, training and providing all necessary resources are a must.

The Independent focuses on Gozo’s economic development. The key to the economic development of Gozo is in many ways not repeating the same mistakes made in the economic development of Malta, the Editor argues, expressing hope that the Prime Minister’s vision of an environmentally sustainable Gozo does pan out, and that we do not end up with a concrete-ridden Malta 2.0 instead.

In-Nazzjon complains about the uncertainty prevailing in Malta with the current situation related to the pandemic, which it attributes to the actions or inactions of a Government which it argues is not concerned with the health of the public. It also argues that the country seriously needs a vision to regenerate itself economically and safeguard growth and jobs in the future months.

L-Orizzont dedicates its Editorial to the teaching procession saying that teachers deserve more respect and support for the important role they play in child development. The Editor insists that education should never be a matter for political triviality and that full trust should be placed in our professionals at this critical juncture.

