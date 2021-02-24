Maltese representative offices in Libya to be fully functioning in coming weeks – Minister Bartolo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo held what was reported to be a very positive conversation with the designate Prime Minister of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

In a statement issued by the Maltese government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was said to have acknowledged that Malta has always offered friendship and help to the Libyan people and the Maltese people are regarded as friends. At this crucial time, however, he expressed hope that Malta will offer more support.

Minister Bartolo explained that work on opening a Maltese Consulate in Tripoli is at a very advanced stage as well as that of opening, once again, the Embassy in Libya. The Minister for Foreign and European Affairs stated that the Maltese representative offices should be fully functioning in the coming weeks.

The Minister also said that the country will also be addressing the problem regarding visas and residence permits to ensure that undue delays and hardships for Libyans will be avoided.

The designate Prime Minister of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah mentioned the need for the resumption of flights between Libya and Malta. This issue is being addressed and Malta will be guided by the EU Authorities.

Minister Bartolo and designate Prime Minister of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed the steps that need to be taken to facilitate the opening of bank accounts for Libyans in Malta, provided that all international financial regulations are observed. On the Libyan Dinars held by Malta, Minister Bartolo explained that Malta would be willing to hand them over once the United Nations gives its approval and the money goes to a united financial Institution for the benefit of all Libyans.

Minister Bartolo also explained how Malta is working with the United Nations Special Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the EU to have a united Libya run by Libyans in peace and prosperity.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah stated that he would be inviting Prime Minister Robert Abela to Libya to discuss further bilateral issues, as soon as the new government is confirmed.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...