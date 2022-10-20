Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested after three guns were found in his van, police said.

Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody three weapons-related charges, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement.

Two passengers in the van were detained but not arrested.

Capitol Police officers spotted the white van parked illegally near the U.S. Supreme Court building at around 3:45 p.m. EST. When they approached, the three occupants said they had come to deliver documents to the court.

Payne told officers that he had weapons in the van and a search turned up two handguns and a shotgun, along with a pipe and containers, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police said dozens of people are arrested each year for bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first