Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
UK

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of British police officer

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a British police officer, London police said on Sunday. Sky News reports that the man is 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa.

Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old custody sergeant who was originally from New Zealand, was shot dead inside a police station on Friday by a man who was handcuffed. The man is then believed to have turned the gun on himself.

EPA- EFE/METROPOLITAN POLICE HANDOUT

“A man has been arrested in the early hours of Sunday 27 September in Norwich, Norfolk, on suspicion of supplying a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement.

A man who is the suspect remains in hospital.

“He is in a critical condition and consequently we are not able to speak to him,” the police said.
%d bloggers like this: