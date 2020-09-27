Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of British police officer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a British police officer, London police said on Sunday. Sky News reports that the man is 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa.

Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old custody sergeant who was originally from New Zealand, was shot dead inside a police station on Friday by a man who was handcuffed. The man is then believed to have turned the gun on himself.

EPA- EFE/METROPOLITAN POLICE HANDOUT

“A man has been arrested in the early hours of Sunday 27 September in Norwich, Norfolk, on suspicion of supplying a firearm,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement.

A man who is the suspect remains in hospital.

“He is in a critical condition and consequently we are not able to speak to him,” the police said.

Like this: Like Loading...