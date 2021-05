Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 31-year-old pharmacist from Naples is in serious condition in hospital after falling from a central Roman bridge after attempting to take a selfie.

The man, who has not been named, ended onto the concrete walkway next to the Tiber from Ponte Garibaldi, near one of the hubs of Roman night life, in the touristic Trastevere district.

He suffered multiple traumas in the fall and is now fighting for his life doctors said.

via Ansa