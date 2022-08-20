Man in critical condition after shooting in Dingli / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man in critical condition after Dingli shooting: A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back outside his home in a rural area between Dingli and Rabat. It happened at the home of Noel Ciantar, a man who has fiercely campaigned for his property rights and is best known for opposing a plan by former Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg to build a swimming pool. Police said they have not yet identified the victim on Friday. Officers are also unsure whether there were one or more attackers, police spokesman Brandon Pisani said at the scene.

Over €48,000 in undeclared cash on two passengers on way to Lebanon: A total of €48,750 in undeclared cash was discovered on two passengers on their way from Malta to Lebanon.Customs said in a statement on Friday that two Syrian nationals were stopped at the airport and asked to declare how much money they were carrying, after customs canine Sophie sniffed out the cash.

Former finance ministry boss Alfred Camilleri joins Corinthia Group board: The former head of the finance ministry has joined the board of directors of hotel giants Corinthia Group. In two announcements on the Malta Stock Exchange, CPHCL Finance plc and Mediterranean Investments Holding plc, both part of the Corinthia Group, said Alfred Camilleri has been appointed a non-executive director.