Massive patient backlog in British hospitals ‘could take take up to five years to clear’

A “worrying” backlog of patients in hospitals caused by Covid-19 could take up to five years to clear, NHS Providers has said.

The organisation, which represents every NHS hospital, and mental health, community and ambulance service in England, said tackling the problem in the worst affected areas could take three to five years.

According to recent data from NHS England, 4.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of February – the highest figure since records began in August 2007.

The number waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment was 387,885 – the highest for any calendar month since December 2007.

In February last year, the number having to wait more than 52 weeks was 1,613.

NHS Providers has called for a “bold transformative approach” with additional funding from the government to clear the backlog in a reasonable period of time.

Photo: A man walks next to a sign to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

