The Malta Employers’ Association has reiterated its position that details of persons holding a position of trust position should be made public.

The Association stressed that this is an important aspect of good governance, as government is duty bound to be

accountable on how taxpayers’ money is being used. The Association has made numerous proposals about this matter

over the past years, including setting a limit in the number of persons that can hold such positions, full disclosure of

remuneration packages, qualifications held, and periodical auditing to assess whether such persons are actually fulfilling assigned tasks and the time they have spent on them.

It is understandable that every government must engage persons on this basis, but this cannot be used as a premise or cronyism to a privileged circle of people. The MEA said that it is incongruous that on the one hand government is so secretive about people in its own employment, and on the other pushes for pay transparency and equal pay for

work of equal value in the private sector.

This position casts serious doubts on the manner in which these persons are

recruited and also their output. The Association added that in many cases, employees have left productive employment in the private sector to take up lucrative positions in the public sector, and being paid substantially more than what is allowed in the public sector salary structure, for doing practically nothing.

The Association appealed for consensus between the political parties on this matter so that abuses are curbed irrespective of who is in power.