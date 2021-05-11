Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of final deeds of sale relating to residential property during April 2021 amounted to 1,130, an increase of 540 deeds when compared to those registered a year earlier, the NSO said today.

With regard to the region the property is situated in, the highest numbers of final deeds of sale were

recorded in the two regions of Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay, and Ħaż-Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa,

Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, at 150 and 143 respectively.

The lowest numbers of deeds were noted in the region of Cottonera, and the region of Mdina, Ħad-Dingli, Rabat, Mtarfa and Mġarr.

The value of these deeds totalled €228.4 million, 91.6 per cent higher than the corresponding value recorded in

April 2020.

In April 2021, 1,430 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were also registered, an increase of 1,161 agreements over the same period last year.