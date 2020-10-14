MFPA calls for collective responsibility

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Federation of Professional Associations (MFPA), representing more than 10,000 professionals coming from health, industry and finance sectors, expresses its concerns about the persistent rise in the number of individuals resulting positive to Covid-19 virus as well as the alarming increase in the number of deaths.

Notwithstanding that most of these fatalities have been reported to have underlying medical conditions, the fact remains that the virus was the cause of their demise. It is now more than ever imperative that enforcement of the measures issued by the Superintendence of Public Health, is done in a consistent and systematic way so that the situation can be brought back under control. MFPA calls on the responsibility of each individual citizen to abide by the rules and guidelines (such as proper mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing) which are constantly advertised, to ensure the safety of all.

MFPA encourages the government to continuously revise the restrictions, based on evidence and advice provided by health experts. It supports the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) in its repeated appeals to the health authorities to rapidly implement the proposals in the statement as necessary measures to bring the pandemic under control. MFPA reiterates the need for the government to give the unequivocal message to the public that we all need to continue to be vigilant. The Federation also urges all professionals to continue to embrace their ethical responsibility by acting as role models in our community and abiding by all precautionary measures. As WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed, ‘No-one is safe until everyone is safe’. It is only with collective effort that society can bring down the numbers of infections and deaths caused by this virus.

This statement is endorsed by member organisations of MFPA: Association of Podiatrists of Malta, Association of Speech-Language Pathologists, Chamber of Engineers, Dental Association of Malta, Kamra tal-Periti, Malta Association for the Counselling Profession, Medical Association of Malta, Malta Association of Occupational Therapists, Malta Association of Physiotherapists, Malta Association of Professional Conservators and Restorers, Maltese Association of Social Workers, Maltese Association of Youth Workers, Malta Chamber of Pharmacists, Malta Chamber of Psychologists, Malta Institute of Accountants, Malta Veterinary Association and Society of Medical Radiographers.

