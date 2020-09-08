Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Mihajlovic takes back control of Bologna after quarantine period

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was considered a high risk because he was diagnosed with leukaemia and underwent chemotherapy last year, but he remained asymptomatic.

“In light of the negative results from recent COVD-19 tests, Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic may now return to his regular duties,” said Bologna in a statement.

Mihajlovic said he might have been infected by his children who were frequenting discotheques during the summer holidays.

