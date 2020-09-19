Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Italy

Milan and Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The mayors of the Lombardy cities of Milan and Bergamo said Friday that they are ready to host the 2021 Global Health Summit that will take place in Italy.

Earlier this week European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was working with Premier Giuseppe Conte for Italy to host this summit as part of its presidency of the G20.

Lombardy is the Italian region that was worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and Bergamo and its surrounding province were hit particularly hard.

“Our cities are ready to host the global summit devoted to health, which will take place in Italy next year, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,” said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori “We hope the government agrees to our proposal”.

