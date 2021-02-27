Military honours at Captain Sir Tom’s funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Captain Sir Tom Moore funeral was held today with ailitary flypast and honour guard for the World War II veteran as he was laid to rest.

Sir Tom died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The order of service at the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Bedford Crematorium in Bedford, Britain 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JOE GIDDENS/PRESS ASSOCIATION POOL

His private funeral was attended by eight members of his immediate family – his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

Sir Tom, who rose to global fame after raising more than £32 million for the NHS with a sponsored walk during the first lockdown, will be honoured by soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment. He served with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment during the Second World War.

After leaving the family home, his hearse was driven towards Bedford, his coffin draped in the Union flag. Six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment carried Sir Tom’s coffin into the crematorium.

An honour guard fired three volleys and a World War Two-era plane performed a flypast.

Main Photo: Members of the Armed Forces stand at the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Bedford Crematorium in Bedford, Britain 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JOE GIDDENS/PRESS ASSOCIATION POOL

Read more via the BBC/ITV

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...