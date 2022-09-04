EU to disburse 5 bln euro in aid to Kyiv this week – Ukrainian PM

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sept 4 (Reuters) – Ukraine expects to receive 5 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in macro-financial aid from the European Union this coming week to support the economy and army, and to prepare for the looming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

“This will help to ensure the stability of our economy, support of the army and the … heating season”, Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram ahead of talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is sapping the country’s resources and Kyiv has repeatedly sought financial aid from the EU, the United States and international lenders.

Shmyhal, who arrived in Berlin late on Saturday is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other officials.

Germany is expected to supply sophisticated air defence systems to Ukraine this autumn, Shmyhal said in his statement.

In Other Developments:

ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT

* The Zaporizhzhia plant continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line despite losing connection to the last remaining main external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.

* An official from the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia told a radio station the situation around the nuclear plant has been calm so far on Sunday. Speaking to Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, official Igor Rogov said there had been no shelling or incursions.

* Russia said on Saturday it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to take back the plant with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets, destroying 20 Ukrainian vessels.

* Reuters could not verify the report. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations about attacks on the plant for months.

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the plant, his office said on Saturday.

Had a phone conversation with President of the European Commission @vonderleyen. Discussed the allocation of the next tranche of #EU macro-fin aid ASAP. Emphasized the need to prepare the 8th package of sanctions, including a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens. (1/2) — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 4, 2022

ENERGY

* Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached the October goal of 85% despite the extended halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline delivering gas from Russia, data from European operators group GIE showed on Saturday.

* The European Union expects Russia to respect existing energy contracts but is prepared to meet the challenge if it fails to do so, Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday.

FIGHTING

*Russian forces are suffering from “morale and discipline issues” in addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence says.A main grievance from troops probably continued to be around pay, including the high chance that “sizeable combat bonuses” were not being paid, the latest British intelligence update said.At least some “outright corruption” among commanders was probably involved, as well as an “inefficient military bureaucracy”, it said.

Photo courtesy 93rd Mechanized Brigade (Ukraine)